Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe drove it off the assembly line nearly three years after the truck's public debut. Rivian has taken its biggest step yet in transitioning from a startup to a full-fledged automaker. The company's first customer-bound vehicle, a blue R1T pickup truck, rolled off the production line just this morning with founder and CEO RJ Scaringe behind the wheel. As it seems, Rivian is on track to start deliveries this month following multiple production delays due to several obstacles, like the worldwide parts shortage.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO