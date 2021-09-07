Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Ashland; Sawyer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Bayfield, southwestern Ashland and northeastern Sawyer Counties through 545 PM CDT At 512 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clam Lake, or 20 miles northeast of Chippewa Flowage East, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Bayfield, southwestern Ashland and northeastern Sawyer Counties, including the following locations... Day Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH