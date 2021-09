Here is the South Dakota Prep Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 7, 2021. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking. 1. O'Gorman (14), 4-0, 75; 2. SF Washington, 3-0, 60; 3. SF Lincoln, 6-1, 43; 4. Pierre, 4-0, 16; 5. Brandon Valley, 3-3, 15.