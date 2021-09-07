CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

19-year-old accused of shooting at Towson University on Saturday arrested

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
TOWSON, Md. — A 19-year-old accused of carrying out a shooting at Towson University Saturday has been arrested.

Police arrested 19-year-old Samuel Nnam on multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.

According to Baltimore County Police, Nnam was one of the three people who required medical attention for a gunshot wound.

Detectives discovered he discharged the firearm he was carrying striking himself and two others.

This remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

