Giving It Large: Marcelo Burlon’s Charitable Foundation Launches With an Arca-led Ibizan Rave Film

There were only 40 lucky guests invited—two of whom unluckily could not attend after pre-testing positive for Covid—to what was effectively the launch of Marcelo Burlon’s new charitable foundation this July. The venue was Burlon’s own art-filled property in Ibiza, while the format was rave-meets-gig-meets-festival. As for the leading protagonists, these included Arca, who performed, Turin's C2C, who ran the gig, and Weirdcore, who directed the resulting filmed exploration into the relationship between festival performance and the avant garde, which can be viewed from the end of the month by anybody donating a sum, however small, to one of the new foundation’s causes - the trans refuge Casa Marcella.