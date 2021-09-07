CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Giving It Large: Marcelo Burlon’s Charitable Foundation Launches With an Arca-led Ibizan Rave Film

By Luke Leitc h
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There were only 40 lucky guests invited—two of whom unluckily could not attend after pre-testing positive for Covid—to what was effectively the launch of Marcelo Burlon’s new charitable foundation this July. The venue was Burlon’s own art-filled property in Ibiza, while the format was rave-meets-gig-meets-festival. As for the leading protagonists, these included Arca, who performed, Turin's C2C, who ran the gig, and Weirdcore, who directed the resulting filmed exploration into the relationship between festival performance and the avant garde, which can be viewed from the end of the month by anybody donating a sum, however small, to one of the new foundation’s causes - the trans refuge Casa Marcella.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibiza#Arca#Rave#Charity#The New Guards Group#Lgbtq#Lebanese#Argentinian#Italians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Charities
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy