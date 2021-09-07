The Best Meal Subscription Services For Empty Nesters

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While I technically have 2 years and 9 months left until I’m officially an empty nester (but who’s counting?), my youngest and I moved into what I’ll call a transitional empty nest 3 years ago when my three oldest children graduated from high school and flew off into the world — all within a short period of each other. After cooking for a family of five for nearly 2 decades, it’s been hard to adjust to cooking for just two people, especially when the last kiddo at home has activities 7 days a week and doesn’t drive.