The perfect way to end summer: After busy 6 days, Canfield Fair begins cleanup

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though the Canfield Fair is over, there is still a lot of work to be done. On Tuesday, people were cleaning up and moving on to the next event. The crowds of people have left the Canfield Fairgrounds, but there was still a lot of activity there Tuesday. Many vendors were closing up shop, taking down rides to get ready for more fairs and festivals and preparing animals for a trip back to their barns.