CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 Infected Many More Americans in 2020 than Official Tallies Show

By Dr. Francis Collins
NIH Director's Blog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of last year, you may recall hearing news reports that the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States had topped 20 million. While that number came as truly sobering news, it also likely was an underestimate. Many cases went undetected due to limited testing early in the year and a large number of infections that produced mild or no symptoms.

directorsblog.nih.gov

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

After Biden announcement, Fauci predicts 'many, many' more vaccine mandates to compel enough Americans to get COVID-19 shots

"Many, many" more local vaccine mandates are coming, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted Sunday. About 75 million eligible Americans are unvaccinated, Fauci said. The comments came after the Biden administration's sweeping new vaccine rules. "Many, many more mandates" will come on top of the Biden administrations' new vaccine restrictions, Dr. Anthony...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Covid 19#Infectious Diseases#Cdc#New York City#Nature#Nih#Columbia University#Galanti M#Covid 19 Research
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Say hello to 'Mu': New coronavirus strain arrives in the U.S.

Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and now Mu. Mu is another strain of the coronavirus and it has arrived in the United States. "What we know and what has been concerning is that this variant shares eight mutations with other variants of concern that we've seen beta and delta in particular, which seem to increase transmissibility," says Dr. Stephanie Silvera, epidemiologist, and professor of public health at Montclair State University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Just In: Fauci Drops Bomb News About Mandatory Covid 19 Vaccines

The novel coronavirus seems to be here to stay for a while longer. While experts and the general population believed that vaccines and viable treatments would help stop the pandemic, it seems that things are not going that great after all. Another issue worth mentioning about the pandemic and the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Marietta Daily Journal

Mask study with more than 340,000 subjects shows how facial coverings prevent spread of COVID-19

A new study from Bangladesh that featured more than 340,000 subjects across 600 villages shows the important role masks play in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The study — published on Wednesday by the nonprofit organization Innovations for Poverty Action — is the largest trial that tests the effectiveness of medical masks since the pandemic began last year.
WORLD
fox5ny.com

Potential COVID-19 vaccine side effects are more common in actual infection

Extended interview: Expert explains how COVID-19 vaccines work and side effects after shots. Dr. Williams Moss, an epidemiologist and executive director of the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins, explains how mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna work and why side effects are more likely after the 2nd dose.
SCIENCE
yale.edu

In a First, Randomized Study Shows That Masks Reduce COVID-19 Infections

In the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, health authorities advised against the use of masks by the public, concerned about diverting supplies from healthcare workers and creating a false sense of security that would reduce compliance with public health recommendations like social distancing and hand washing. By April 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control had reversed itself; in June, the World Health Organization followed suit. Masks were eventually adopted in much of the world. But evidence of the effectiveness of masks in preventing infection has been limited to lab experiments and healthcare settings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Joe Duncan

COVID-19 Has Killed Many More People Per Year Than Influenza and AIDS Since 1981

Just How Deadly is COVID-19? Let's Compare COVID-19 Deaths, Influenza Deaths, and HIV Deaths and Find Out. The pain of the coronavirus pandemic has been virtually incalculable, as wave after wave of the virus has swept the US, taking lives, sickening millions of people, and causing unimaginable economic damage to our country. The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 in those who catch it, is a very serious virus, one that's ravaged the US in a horrific way. Just how horribly has COVID-19 affected us all? Let me give you a visual.
ravallirepublic.com

More first responders are dying of COVID-19, but many oppose vaccine mandates

The resurgence of COVID-19 this summer and the national debate over vaccine requirements have created a fraught situation for the United States' first responders, who are dying in larger numbers but pushing back against mandates. It’s a stark contrast from the beginning of the vaccine rollout when first responders were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
My Clallam County

Nearly 74% of eligible Americans have at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

(NEW YORK) — The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads. More than 655,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy