Karen Huger Slams Gizelle Bryant For Not Being A True Friend Or “Caring” About Wendy Osefo

Hell would have to freeze over at this point for Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant to ever be besties. Their long-running feud has existed since the dawn of the Real Housewives of Potomac and somehow escalates every season. It’s hard to imagine the show without them throwing digs at one another. And this time in Gizelle’s feud with Wendy Osefo , the Grand Dame is doubling down on #TeamWendy. More like #TeamAnyoneAgainstGizelle , as always.

And to make things even messier, Karen recently appeared as a guest host on Bravo’s Chat Room which is hosted by Porsha Williams AND Miss Gizzy. Oy vey. In a clip captured by @housewifegifts on Twitter , Karen told Gizelle to her face (well, through a screen rather) that she was a bad friend for the way she brought up rumors about Eddie Osefo allegedly being unfaithful. The Grand Dame is never one to mince her words.

Porsha began the convo by mentioning that Gizelle should have known that once she revealed her thoughts to Ashley Darby about the new-and-improved Zen Wen that she would bring it up to Wendy. And Karen chimed in — “ Ashley can be messy but you know, Gizelle …. I’m saying this to your face in this virtual box where I’m safe. Girl, if you cared about her you would have taken her aside and told her. You wouldn’t have just drug her in front of everybody.” Facts, but it is curious to see La Dame ride so hard for being a true friend to Wendy after her treatment of the newbie last season.

Gizelle fumbled her words and Karen said to “wait for the reunion.” Then Gizzy found her footing because she doesn’t take orders from La Dame. “In the next episode, you’re going to hear me say that I was wrong for not coming to Wendy . I say that and I apologize for that,” Gizelle said.

This Bravo’s Chat Room ep aired prior to the most recent episode. And as my memory serves, I heard nothing resembling an apology coming out of Gizzy’s mouth. Unless I’m mistaken and I missed something, but Gizelle was not acting remorseful during the episode in my POV. All I saw was a whole lot of Robyn Dixon digging her heels in on #TeamGizelle as always. And stirring the pot to make Whiskey Wendy bring her claws back out.

