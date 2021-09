Why did his players hate Sonny Randle? Too much a martinet? Clueless? ** -- WahooKnows 09/07/2021 09:53AM. RE: desperate to sell tix, the marketing campaign came up with the slick -- HamptonHoo 09/07/2021 8:24PM. There was also a story that he was an unleashed madman during practices, -- HamptonHoo 09/07/2021...