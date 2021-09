The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 7, 2021 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA. 1. Harrisburg (21), 2-0, 113 points; 2. Brandon Valley (2), 2-0, 94; 3. O’Gorman, 1-1, 48; 4....