Getting Ready for Expanded Rollover Disclosure Requirements

As we just reach the end of summer, it might seem slightly masochistic to be thinking about Dec. 21. But it’s an important date for advisors who deal with client rollovers because the Department of Labor’s Field Assistance Bulletin 2018-02 is scheduled for withdrawal on Dec. 20. Barring any additional delays, that will be the final day of the DOL’s nonenforcement policy. Consequently, it’s prudent to review any required operational changes based on the nonenforcement policy’s assumed lapse. One step worth considering is to start planning for the upcoming rollover-analysis disclosure rules.