Hightower Takes Stake in $1.5 Billion Virginia Firm

A Virginia-based $1.5 billion advisory firm is getting a “strategic investment” from Hightower, the company’s second such investment in recent weeks. In addition to its headquarters in Arlington, Va., Alexandria Capital has offices in New York City, Boston, Portland, Ore., and in Juneau, Alaska. The firm is headed by CEO Augustine Hong and CIO Jonathan Ferguson and was founded in 1987; it grew from $108 million in managed assets in 2010 to its $1.5 billion AUM (due in part to a 2017 merger with FIC Capital).