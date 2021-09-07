Stargirl season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Showdown vs. the new ISA

The events of Stargirl season 2 episode 6 have been in the works for a little while now. We know that Cindy Berman wants nothing more than revenge on Courtney, to the extent that she’s been working on assembling her very own ISA. She doesn’t want her legacy to be defeat, especially when anger has been such a driving force for her from the very beginning. Odds are, that will continue for at least a little while longer.