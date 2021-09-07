Joseph Bramlett Wins KFT Championship; Among 25 Earning PGA Tour Cards

Joseph Bramlett poses with his PGA Tour card after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National GC on Sept 5, 2021 in Newburgh, IN. (Photo by James Gilbert / PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Joseph Bramlett carded back to back rounds of 65 to claim victory at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and earn full exempt status for the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.

Bramlett, who started his final day at Victoria National Golf Club one shot off the pace of Trey Mullinax, pulled away from the field with a string of five birdies (Nos. 12-16) on the homeward nine en route to a 20-under par score and a four-shot win.

“It’s a huge deal, man,” said Bramlett. “Every week you’re playing for life-changing opportunities.

“Yeah, it took me a long time to get my card back in 2019 and it was one of the biggest days of my life. So I’m just so excited and congratulatory to everybody who got their first card today.

“It’s a really, really big deal.”

Mullinax posted a final-round 70 to finish solo second at 16 under.

Stephan Jaeger, who finished No. 1 in the tour’s season-long points standings, also earned his card, and joined Bramlett with a spot in the 2022 Players Championship.

The 25th and last in was Justin Lower, who secured his first card at age 32 with a terrific up and down on the 18th.

The Finals 25

1. Joseph Bramlett

2. Trey Mullinax

3. Aaron Rai *

4. Bronson Burgoon

5. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

6. J.J. Spaun

7. Hayden Buckley *

8. Sahith Theegala *

9. Matthias Schwab *

10. Vincent Whaley

11. John Huh

12. Alex Smalley *

13. Joshua Creel *

14. Lucas Herbert

15. Callum Tarren *

16. Scott Gutschewski

17. Dawie van der Walt

18. Kelly Kraft

19. Michael Gligic

20. Patrick Rodgers

21. Kiradech Aphibarnrat

22. Austin Cook

23. Kurt Kitayama *

24. Peter Uihlein

25. Justin Lower *