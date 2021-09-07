CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Joseph Bramlett Wins KFT Championship; Among 25 Earning PGA Tour Cards

By Kevin Reid
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5KqV_0bpDV3Vv00
Joseph Bramlett poses with his PGA Tour card after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National GC on Sept 5, 2021 in Newburgh, IN. (Photo by James Gilbert / PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Joseph Bramlett carded back to back rounds of 65 to claim victory at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and earn full exempt status for the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.

Bramlett, who started his final day at Victoria National Golf Club one shot off the pace of Trey Mullinax, pulled away from the field with a string of five birdies (Nos. 12-16) on the homeward nine en route to a 20-under par score and a four-shot win.

“It’s a huge deal, man,” said Bramlett. “Every week you’re playing for life-changing opportunities.

“Yeah, it took me a long time to get my card back in 2019 and it was one of the biggest days of my life. So I’m just so excited and congratulatory to everybody who got their first card today.

“It’s a really, really big deal.”

Mullinax posted a final-round 70 to finish solo second at 16 under.

Stephan Jaeger, who finished No. 1 in the tour’s season-long points standings, also earned his card, and joined Bramlett with a spot in the 2022 Players Championship.

The 25th and last in was Justin Lower, who secured his first card at age 32 with a terrific up and down on the 18th.

The Finals 25

1. Joseph Bramlett

2. Trey Mullinax

3. Aaron Rai *

4. Bronson Burgoon

5. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

6. J.J. Spaun

7. Hayden Buckley *

8. Sahith Theegala *

9. Matthias Schwab *

10. Vincent Whaley

11. John Huh

12. Alex Smalley *

13. Joshua Creel *

14. Lucas Herbert

15. Callum Tarren *

16. Scott Gutschewski

17. Dawie van der Walt

18. Kelly Kraft

19. Michael Gligic

20. Patrick Rodgers

21. Kiradech Aphibarnrat

22. Austin Cook

23. Kurt Kitayama *

24. Peter Uihlein

25. Justin Lower *

Comments / 0

Related
calgolfnews.com

Bramlett Wins Korn Ferry Tour Title

Joseph Bramlett made his first professional victory a big one. The 33-year-old Bramlett, who is from Saratoga and played college golf at Stanford, shot 7-under-par for the second straight day and captured the Korn Ferry Tour Championship by four strokes over Trey Mullinax at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Solheim Cup, Tour Championship, KFT

Lots of twin things happened this week. Twins won on a tour in consecutive weeks for most likely the first time in recorded history. Twins rounds on the weekend proved to be the key for at least one winner. And the Korda sisters aren’t twins, but they represented the USA in the Solheim Cup. Maybe it’s a reach, but it’s early September and the story leads are thinning out. It’s Tour Rundown time again, so find your BFF, or your twin and read up together. #MoreFunWithFriends.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Buckley
wibqam.com

Golf – Cantlay, Rahm among nominees for PGA Tour’s Player of the Year

(Reuters) – Patrick Cantlay, whose Tour Championship victory earned him his first FedExCup title, was nominated for the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year award along with Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Harris English, the tour said on Tuesday. Cantlay’s one-shot victory over world number one Rahm at...
GOLF
Washington Post

The PGA Tour Championship’s starting positions, explained

After a sudden-death battle for the ages between Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau at this past weekend’s BMW Championship, the PGA Tour season comes to an end this week at the annual Tour Championship in Atlanta. Casual fans will notice something is a bit off with the scoring, which is by design and meant to ensure the winner of the tournament will also be the winner of the tour’s season-long points race.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Justinlower 1#Korn Ferry Tour#Kornferrytour
NJ.com

PGA Tour: Tour Championship Predictions and Betting Offers

Our PGA Tour betting expert brings you his Tour Championship predictions and betting picks for the tournament which begins Thursday at East Lake in Atlanta. The FedEx Cup playoffs conclude with this week’s Tour Championship, with the top five players in the standings each trying to capture their first Cup title and the $15 million prize that comes with it.
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

Welsh duo win Golfbreaks PGA Fourball Championship

Matt Moseley and Rich James unleashed a barrage of birdies on the back nine at Carden Park to turn the battle to win the Golfbreaks PGA Fourball Championship into a triumphant tale of the unexpected. The Welsh duo had begun the third and final round three shots shy of the...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
reviewjournal.com

Best bets for PGA Tour Championship: Check all tickets

Golf bettors, be sure what you’re wagering on this week. The PGA Tour season wraps up with the Tour Championship, which starts Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The winner will receive the FedEx Cup as the year-end champion. This is where things get tricky. The 30 players...
GOLF
Napa Valley Register

PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship: Three major winners to play at Silverado

Jon Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open champion who is ranked No. 1 in the world, 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama are confirmed to play at the Fortinet Championship Sept. 15-19 on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa. Other notable...
NAPA, CA
chatsports.com

Tour Championship 2021: Patrick Cantlay Earns Win, Clinches FedEx Cup Title

Patrick Cantlay has been on absolute fire in recent weeks. And he's the FedEx Cup champion because of it. Cantlay won the Tour Championship on Sunday, shooting a one-under 69 to finish 21 under for the tournament, a solitary stroke ahead of Jon Rahm. Kevin Na (-16), Justin Thomas (-15), Xander Schauffele (-14) and Viktor Hovland (-14) rounded out the top five.
GOLF
Brunswick News

CONTINUING TRADITION: Sea Island golfer earns his PGA Tour card

Greyson Sigg, a 26-year-old University of Georgia graduate, has spent his brief stay on the Korn Ferry Tour making the most out of his rookie season. Having played over 30 events all across the country, Sigg has taken a lot from the 18-month-long journey to reach his PGA card. “I’ve...
GOLF
Daily Herald

Deerfield's Vince India gets another shot at PGA Tour card

Golf's postseason playoffs haven't been kind to Chicago area players. Wheaton's Kevin Streelman was eliminated from the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs Sunday and now Deerfield's Vince India faces a tough battle in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. The Korn Ferry event at Indiana's Victoria National determines the final 25...
DEERFIELD, IL
chatsports.com

Alex Smalley Secures PGA TOUR Card for 2022-23

(from PGATOUR.com) -- Every Monday before a Korn Ferry Tour or PGA TOUR event 100s of players sign up all with the hope of a chance at chasing their dream. Before those hundreds more went to a pre-qualifier just hoping to qualify for the Monday qualifier. All doing so in search of one day pulling off a storybook run like Alex Smalley's done the last month.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

497
Followers
244
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy