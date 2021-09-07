CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will MacBooks of the future come with heartrate monitors?

By John Loeffler
TechRadar
TechRadar
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple is exploring the possibility of including a biometric heartrate monitor into the palm rest of its new MacBooks, further indication that biometrics are here to stay. The newly filed patent application describes how a microperforated biosensor in the right palm would shoot tiny beams of light into the skin of your wrist and measure the amount of light reflected back to it. Presumably, this wouldn't be a biometric to use for security, i.e. a replacement for the fingerprint sensor; without any other explanation from the patent, we expect the MacBook would use this sensor to track heart rate for health-monitoring reasons.

www.techradar.com

