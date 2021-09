It's hard to imagine many people being able to make a movie these days without someone getting wind of it, especially if that movie is a reboot of an Arnold Schwarzenegger film, but is seems that it has been done as Deadline reported that Arnie's 1996 movie Eraser is not only getting a reboot but that it has already been shot by Warner Bros. The report details the new version of the action flick starring Dominic Sherwood, who has previously starred in Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, in the lead role.

MOVIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO