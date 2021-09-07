RCC plans 20th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of Sept. 11

LUMBERTON — Members of the general public are invited to participate Friday in a ceremony at Robeson Community College marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that took the lives of more than 3,000 people.

The attacks took place in New York City, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and in Pennsylvania.

“Those events have impacted every American, and every generation, most of whom have vowed to ‘Never Forget,’” a college release reads in part.

Robeson Community College has planned a ceremony to remember and honor the people killed in the attacks. The ceremony will will begin at 11 a.m. in front of the Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center and also will be streamed live at facebook.com/rcclet.

The event is open to all faculty, staff, and students, and to the general public.