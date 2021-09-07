CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lumberton, NC

RCC plans 20th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of Sept. 11

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P0hkx_0bpDSq8I00

LUMBERTON — Members of the general public are invited to participate Friday in a ceremony at Robeson Community College marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that took the lives of more than 3,000 people.

The attacks took place in New York City, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and in Pennsylvania.

“Those events have impacted every American, and every generation, most of whom have vowed to ‘Never Forget,’” a college release reads in part.

Robeson Community College has planned a ceremony to remember and honor the people killed in the attacks. The ceremony will will begin at 11 a.m. in front of the Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center and also will be streamed live at facebook.com/rcclet.

The event is open to all faculty, staff, and students, and to the general public.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcc#Commemoration#Robeson Community College#American#Never Forget
The Robesonian

Correction

An article that ran on page 1A of Saturday’s edition of The Robesonian should have read that starting Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, UNC Healt
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, NC
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Robeson County, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy