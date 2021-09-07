Waste Connections Announces Pricing Of $1.5 Billion Of Senior Notes

TORONTO, CANADA -- Following the previous announcement of the launch of a senior notes offering, Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ('Waste Connections' or the 'Company') announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering (the 'Offering') of (i) $650 million aggregate principal amount of 2.200% Senior Notes due 2032 (the '2032 Notes') at a price to the public of 99.836% of their face value, and (ii) $850 million aggregate principal amount of 2.950% Senior Notes due 2052 at a price to the public of 98.501% of their face value (together with the 2032 Notes, the 'Notes'). The Offering is expected to close on September 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Net proceeds to Waste Connections from the Offering are expected to be approximately $1.471 billion, after deducting underwriting fees and estimated Offering expenses, and are expected to be used, together with borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility provided under its credit agreement, to repay the $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding of each series of its senior notes issued pursuant to its master note purchase agreements.