I know there is smoke in the air and we have Covid looming over the entire world but if you haven't cut loose in some sort of way recently, the time is now!. This past Saturday was the 3rd Annual Dye Hard 5K hosted at the SOZO Sports Complex and like always it was magical! Start thinking about next year because this is an event that the entire family can get into, and the photos, INCREDIBLE!

THEATER & DANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO