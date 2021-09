Continuing our countdown of the best teams in the NFL heading into the 2021 season, here’s our Top 8:. 8. Los Angeles Rams: When a team can put Aaron Donald, who has won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice in the past three seasons, in the middle of a defense that also includes 2020 All Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, that team should be able to keep opposing offenses from scoring too many points. The Rams are blessed with such talent, but their season will likely hinge on the cannon arm of new quarterback Matthew Stafford, 33, who they acquired from the Lions in an offseason deal.

