CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Using Artificial Intelligence to Identify Diseases via Health Records

By Reviewed by Kaja Perina
psychologytoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClinical research evaluates the safety and efficacy of medications, devices, diagnostics and treatment for the diseases and conditions that impact human health and longevity. Last week, researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai published a study in Patterns that shows how an artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning algorithm called Phe2vec can help accelerate clinical research by learning how to identify disease phenotypes from patient electronic health records (EHR).

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#Clinical Research#Electronic Health Records#Ehr#Icd#T2d
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence

Comments / 0

Community Policy