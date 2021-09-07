Using Artificial Intelligence to Identify Diseases via Health Records
Clinical research evaluates the safety and efficacy of medications, devices, diagnostics and treatment for the diseases and conditions that impact human health and longevity. Last week, researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai published a study in Patterns that shows how an artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning algorithm called Phe2vec can help accelerate clinical research by learning how to identify disease phenotypes from patient electronic health records (EHR).www.psychologytoday.com
