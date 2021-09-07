CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Kris Bryant Out of Giants Lineup Tuesday

SportsGrid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Slusser reports San Francisco Giants outfielder/third baseman Kris Bryant will sit out of Tuesday’s matchup with the Colorado Rockies. Bryant has been dealing with a minor wrist injury, last playing in the Giants’ 10-5 win Monday, going 1-for-4. A trade deadline acquisition from the Chicago Cubs, Bryant has played 30 games, hitting .268 with a .333 OBP and six home runs. In 93 games with the Cubs, Bryant slashed .267/.358/.503 with 18 home runs.

