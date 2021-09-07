Scholarships, Grants and Other Funding for Indigenous, Hawai'ian Native, and Alaskan Native Students

These scholarship and grant sources offer financial support, mentorship, and post-graduation employment opportunities to Native students across North America. There is no reason to wait until Indigenous People's Day or Native American Heritage Month to recognize just how hard things are—and have been—for America's Indigenous communities. In the United States and Canada, one particular trauma centers on boarding schools and their history of forcibly "re-educating" native children; these institutions forced generations to do away with their culture and language, and recent reports throughout North America have uncovered just how heinous some of the missionary schools in the U.S. and Canada truly were.