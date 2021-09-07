Cardinals among MLB playoff contenders least affected by COVID this season

They say the best ability is availability. While Bill Belichick would likely never admit to it, Cam Newton’s vaccination status—and the potential to miss games and practices because of it—was no doubt a contributing factor in the Patriots releasing him last week. Similarly, the Red Sox, have had to put out their own COVID fire of late, playing shorthanded the past week without starting shortstop Xander Bogaerts, All-Star closer Matt Barnes and utility man Kiké Hernandez.