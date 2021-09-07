CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cardinals among MLB playoff contenders least affected by COVID this season

By Jesse Pantuosco
audacy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say the best ability is availability. While Bill Belichick would likely never admit to it, Cam Newton’s vaccination status—and the potential to miss games and practices because of it—was no doubt a contributing factor in the Patriots releasing him last week. Similarly, the Red Sox, have had to put out their own COVID fire of late, playing shorthanded the past week without starting shortstop Xander Bogaerts, All-Star closer Matt Barnes and utility man Kiké Hernandez.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Brandon Waddell
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Nick Pivetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Covid#White Sox#Patriots#The Red Sox#The American League#Phillies#Mets#Mariners#Cubs#Royals#Espn#Yankees#Reds#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy