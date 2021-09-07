NHP probes 2 fatal crashes on US 50 in rural Storey County

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating multiple fatal crashes on U.S. Highway 50 in rural Storey County that killed three people.

The patrol identified the victim Tuesday of a single-vehicle crash in Silver Springs as 21-year-old Anthony King of Fallon. He was declared dead at the scene after his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado hit the rock wall at the center of a roundabout at Highway 50 and 50-A at about 5:13 a.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation indicates he failed to slow down entering the roundabout. The truck vaulted over the rock wall, flipped and landed on its roof.

The patrol on Tuesday also identified the victims of a fiery two-vehicle crash in Dayton at about 5 p.m. last Wednesday.

Devon Woolard, 24, of Las Vegas, and Catherine Collier, 43, of Dayton, both were declared dead at the scene on U.S. Highway 50 near Occidental Drive.

A preliminary investigation indicates Woolard was headed west on U.S. 50 in a silver 2007 Ford Focus when she failed to maintain her travel lane, crossed the center turn lane and entered into the eastbound travel lanes.

The Ford struck the front of a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Collier and become fully engulfed in flames.

Both crashes remain under investigation.