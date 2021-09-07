Raising Your CIQ: Sharpening Your Global Cultural Intelligence To Thrive In The Global Marketplace of Today!

Helping Drive Up Your CIQ in Becoming More Globally Cultural Intelligent in The New Global Economy of Today!. In the globalized world of today it behooves each and everyone of us to sharpen and hone in on our global cultural intelligence. In today’s global marketplace there are many trans-generational, multi-cultural, cross-cultural and multi-national business being conducted today more now than ever before in human history. If you are in business, entrepreneur or dealing with anything having to deal with people engagement, it would be to your best interest in becoming and increasing your global cultural intelligence in today’s global economy. There are all kinds of transactions, business deals and contract acquisitions happening more on a regular basis now more than ever before, since the world is moving more toward a multi-national ethnic community than any other time in human history. To be able to function and operate in today’s multi-national, multi-cross-cultural society of today it will benefit you to know more about global cultural intelligence more now than ever before because this is where the economy and the world is moving to. In this article we will be dealing with ways that you can raise your global cultural intelligence by understanding your own CIQ, that stands for Cultural Intelligence Qualitative comprehension of the world around you and your own space within the world. By writing this article will help us grasp a better understanding of our world around us and how vastly it is changing right in front of our very eyes. Either we change with it or we’ll all be left behind.