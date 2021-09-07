Top Picks- All you need to know about parenting styles

The Different Types of Parenting Styles and Their Impact on Kids [FirstCry Parenting]: Once you become a parent and start taking care of your child, you realise that raising kids is a hard (and arduous) job. There’s no one parenting approach that works for all the children and you will have to rely on the trial and error method to understand the kind of parenting approach that would work well with your child. No two families use the same kind of parenting styles, but then there are some common parenting styles that most of us use. If you are looking for ways to raise your child better, you can explore the various parenting styles and understand the impact of each style on kids to see what would work for your little fellow!