White flag after Labor Day: ACC suffers 6-pack of losses

Labor Day marks the traditional end of the summer. This year, it also appears to have marked the end of the ACC’s relevance in the College Football Playoff picture. The Jim Phillips era got off to a resounding thud with ACC teams going 6-6 against nonconference foes in his first weekend of games as new league commissioner. There have probably been worse coming-out parties, but Phillips’ ranked right up there with Carrie on prom night, and just like then, everything has been burned to the ground.