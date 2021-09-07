CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, KS

Car fire damages 7 vehicles at auto shop

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbWQX_0bpDIzrZ00
Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged seven vehicles — including two cars that firefighters found in flames — Tuesday morning at A&M Auto Repair. Courtesy photo

Officials are investigating after finding two cars in flames early Tuesday morning at a car repair show in east Manhattan.

The Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched at 4:04 a.m. Tuesday to Dillons, 130 Sarber Lane, for a report of a smell of smoke outside the building before being redirected to A&M Auto Repair, 700 S. Sixth St.

Firefighters found two vehicles on fire in the lot. They contained the fire in 10 minutes. Ten firefighters on 2 fire apparatus responded with the last units clearing around 8 a.m.

Seven vehicles sustained damage from the fire. The estimated loss is $16,160 to the vehicles and $3,000 to the contents. The fire cause is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast early Tuesday as a hurricane and dumped more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, drenching storm-battered Louisiana, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and bringing the potential for life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
Manhattan, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Fox News

North Korea says 'strategic' long-range cruise missiles hit targets in test

North Korea said Monday that it successfully tested newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, the first known testing activity in months, underscoring how the country continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Car Repair#Fire Apparatus#Accident#Dillons#A M Auto Repair#S Sixth St Firefighters
The Hill

Man with bayonet and machete arrested near DNC headquarters: police

A California man was arrested near the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters early Monday morning after Capitol Police found a bayonet and machete in his car. Donald Craighead, 44, was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons after a Capitol Police officer pulled him over and found the weapons in his truck, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., authorities noted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
562
Followers
116
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy