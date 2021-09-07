Car fire damages 7 vehicles at auto shop

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged seven vehicles — including two cars that firefighters found in flames — Tuesday morning at A&M Auto Repair. Courtesy photo

Officials are investigating after finding two cars in flames early Tuesday morning at a car repair show in east Manhattan.

The Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched at 4:04 a.m. Tuesday to Dillons, 130 Sarber Lane, for a report of a smell of smoke outside the building before being redirected to A&M Auto Repair, 700 S. Sixth St.

Firefighters found two vehicles on fire in the lot. They contained the fire in 10 minutes. Ten firefighters on 2 fire apparatus responded with the last units clearing around 8 a.m.

Seven vehicles sustained damage from the fire. The estimated loss is $16,160 to the vehicles and $3,000 to the contents. The fire cause is under investigation.