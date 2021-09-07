CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln council member Jane Raybould to run for Legislature

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jane Raybould, a Lincoln city council member and former Lancaster County commissioner, announced her candidacy Tuesday for an open seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

Raybould said she’s running for Legislative District 28, an area of Lincoln neighborhoods just south of downtown. The seat is currently held by state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a fellow Democrat who is ineligible to run again in 2022 because of term limits. The district is heavily Democratic, even though the Legislature is officially nonpartisan.

In a statement, Raybould said she’d focus on public education, criminal justice reform, mental health services and restoring state aid to cities and counties. Her announcement included an endorsement from Pansing Brooks.

Raybould was elected to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners in 2010 and the Lincoln City Council in 2015. She ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2014 and U.S. Senate in 2018. She and her brother run B & R Stores Inc., the largest independent grocery operator in Nebraska, including the Russ’s Market and SuperSaver grocery stores.

