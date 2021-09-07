CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken County, SC

Two SC children die from COVID-19

By Associated Press
abccolumbia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiken Co., S.C. (AP)–At least two children in South Carolina have died of COVID-19 this month as schools have reported thousands of cases among students and staff. The Aiken County coroner confirmed a 9-year-old and a 15-year-old died from the virus on Sept. 1. Aiken County Public Schools had previously announced the deaths of two students in fourth and tenth grade. The state’s current coronavirus surge has continued to infect more children and younger people, and affect them more severely, than earlier in the pandemic. Health officials tracked more than 20,000 cases between Thursday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend.

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Government
Aiken County, SC
Health
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Aiken Co

Comments / 0

Community Policy