FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fond du Lac Interim Police Chief Aaron Goldstein will stay on as Police Chief long-term. Goldstein, the city’s assistant chief, was named the city’s next police chief on Tuesday. Goldstein has been with the department since 1998, and was promoted to assistant chief in 2019. He has been serving as interim chief since the retirement of William Lamb in the spring.