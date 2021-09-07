CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Five facts about NC State's Week 2 opponent: Mississippi State

By Michael Clark
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1.) Head coach Mike Leach has had a lot of success. The Bulldogs struggled last year, finishing 4-7. However, Mississippi State's expected to be much better in 2021, and if his previous stops as head coach at Texas Tech and Washington State are indication, that should be the case. In...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

Volleyball's Sasha Ratliff earns double player of the week honors from SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (Release) After a stellar performance at the Holiday Inn-University Plaza Invitational this past weekend at Western Kentucky, sophomore middle blocker Sasha Ratliff. has picked up SEC weekly honors, earning SEC Player and Offensive Player of the Week accolades. Ratliff racked up 36 kills, averaging 3.00 per set,...
SPORTS
247Sports

Preview: Texas A&M's defense vs New Mexico's offense

Texas A&M's defense shut down a mediocre Colorado offense in the last half of the Aggies' 10-7 win last weekend, holding them to just over 50 yards of total offense and not even allowing them a first down on their last drive of the game with the game in the balance. The challenge is different this week when A&M gets New Mexico at home at 11:00 a.m. on the SEC Network. Colorado was an old school, West Coast attack akin to what A&M runs; in contrast, the Lobos run the triple option and they will use formations with one (offset back), two (split backs alongside the quarterback), and even three backs (diamond look) in different alignments. They force you to play assignment football, maintain your run fits, and use your eye discipline to play your gap and not necessarily follow the ball. They have to move you out of position and create throwing and running lanes as they're not going to physically move you off of the line of scrimmage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

USC football coach candidates: Odds revealed for Trojans' top 11 replacements

Following Clay Helton’s sudden firing Monday, the search is on for USC’s next head football coach. It’s the first time in almost eight years that the Trojans are having to find a new helmsman. With a national search now underway by athletic director Mike Bohn and company, CBS Sports and 247Sports partner SportsLine has officially released its odds for the next Trojans football coach.
NFL
247Sports

Photos: Miami preparing for Michigan State

The No. 24 Miami Hurricanes returned to practice on Tuesday following Saturday night’s 25-23 win over Appalachian State. UM will host Michigan State (2-0) on Saturday afternoon in a game that will kickoff at 12 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on ABC. Michigan State enters the game showing...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Tennessee Vols bowl projections: Paul Finebaum assesses postseason chances

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said before the season he was taking the win-now mentality with the Vols and felt his team plugged holes in the roster through the NCAA transfer portal ahead of what was going to be a challenging schedule. Tennessee has split its first two games and, according to Paul Finebaum, face an uphill climb in getting to bowl eligibility this fall.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Around The Pac 12 - Week 2

-- Story of the day was Oregon's ability to take advantage of every redzone opportunity they got (4 of 4) and Ohio State converting on only two of their four possessions in the redzone. Ohio State was also just 2 of 5 on fourth downs, surrendering the ball twice deep in Oregon territory.
NFL
247Sports

Florida Gators football: Dan Mullen gears up for Alabama, previews Crimson Tide game

Florida hosts defending national champion Alabama in the SEC's game of the week Saturday, a rematch of the 2020 season's conference championship game, pitting two of the nation's most talented rosters in front of a sellout crowd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Gators head coach Dan Mullen expects a big-game feel as he tries to beat the Crimson Tide for the first time in 11 tries during his head coaching career.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Watch: Munford discusses OSU’s issues with run game vs. Oregon

The road may have been a bit arduous at times over the years but the resume during his now lengthy tenure at Ohio State has already been impressive for fifth-year senior Thayer Munford, who recorded 33 starts over the previous three seasons. His well-documented high school trek included three years...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State, Oklahoma State sent to ESPN+ for Big 12 opener

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 released the TV schedule and kickoff times for the six games involving conference teams on September 25 and there's only one game being relegated to Big 12 on ESPN+, the streaming service that can access all but Oklahoma and Texas home games. As Fitz explains, K-State and Oklahoma State have the most Big 12 victories of the eight returning schools once OU and UT leave for the SEC, but it's their game that will kick at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. And while he doesn't think there's any conspiracy here, Fitz also would not be surprised if ESPN conspired to lower the ratings for teams involved in the new 12-team Big 12 in order to lower the price paid for future media rights.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Analyzing Ohio State's schematic undoing vs. Oregon

Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead called an almost perfect game and exposed several flaws in Ohio State's silver bullet defense in Saturday’s win at the 'Shoe, a result that has DC Kerry Coombs feeling the pressure. The Ducks rushed for 269 yards on 38 attempts, an average over 7 yards...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Stock Up: Standouts from opening two games

Two weeks has produced two wins for the South Carolina football team to start the 2021 season. First-year head coach Shane Beamer saw his team dominate Eastern Illinois the first week of the season, then took the Gamecocks (2-0) on the road and navigated a pesky East Carolina team for a 20-17 victory in the Tar Heel State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Louisville ESPN FPI projection heading into game three

The third year of the Scott Satterfield era at Louisville is underway and projections from the ESPN Football Power Index have dipped for the Cardinals following two weeks of action. Louisville is ranked No. 72 in the Football Power Index from ESPN, with the Cardinals forecast to finish 4-7. It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

UCLA's National Stat Rankings

It used to be that UCLA was always prominent in national statistical rankings. But that went away in recent years. But after two games in the 2021 season, the Bruins are back on the national stat ranking scene with a vengeance. UCLA, of course, had a bye, so its stats...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LB Avery Huff has opportunity with Keontra Smith out

Third-year seldom-used linebacker Avery Huff has an opportunity to earn substantial playing time with the injury to starter Keontra Smith. Huff, still a freshman by classification, has appeared in just three defensive snaps in the first two games for the 24th-ranked Hurricanes. However, head coach Manny Diaz says Huff is in the mix at the weakside spot although Waynmon Steed handled the majority of the reps in Saturday’s win over Appalachian State after Smith exited.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Clemson football: Tigers coach Dabo Swinney defends new starting QB D.J. Uiagalelei amid slow start

Surrounded by the first-team offense, Dabo Swinney got in the ear of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during this past Saturday's win over South Carolina State after a simple screen pass to a wide receiver in the second quarter sailed wide and glanced off the fingertips of his intended target resulting in an interception. The play, a teachable moment for Swinney and his young signal-caller, was a microcosm of a Tigers offense that has not found its rhythm yet this season, especially in the passing game where Uiagalelei holds a completion rate of 54% and has turned it over twice.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

