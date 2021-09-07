CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

August-September Writing Competition (OPEN)

By Mirage
quotev.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello! If you've seen this, welcome! This is my first writing contest, and I don't know if you guys ever heard of me before; I'm quite new to QuoteV. First, I'll tell you about the regulations in this writing contest. 1. I accept anything (poems, stories, even feature/news writing) as...

www.quotev.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Reporter

Mary Harris Prizes Nonfiction Writing Competition announced

The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum recently announced its Mary Harris Prizes Nonfiction Writing Competition. Essays must be 1,000 to 3,000 words and relate to the Coshocton Frontier. The competition is open to persons of any age who reside or work in Coshocton County, including students whose permanent home is in Coshocton County.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
antiochonthemove.com

Wine-Writing Competition 2021 featuring Evangelho Vineyards

Earlier this summer, Economic Development Director, Kwame Reed, was asked to provide information and photographs that would be incorporated into a writing competition. Chris Howard, PhD, originally from California but now resides in Wellington New Zealand, is a wine writer and anthropologist. Chris started researching ancient vine vineyards for an annual writing competition being held by Jancis Robinson who is an internationally known wine writer. For more information about Jancis, click here.
DRINKS
Collider

The 9 Best Pixar Animated Shorts, Ranked

Pixar shorts are like the roots of the beautiful tree of Pixar’s feature films. They play like small extensions of these more prominent films with moral themes of their own. With its first release of Luxo Jr. in 1986, Pixar Animation Studios have kept up this condensed form of storytelling throughout the years. Usually released as a small piece before the new Pixar film, the shorts have become a recognized staple in the studio. Audiences are already expecting the quick but delightful Pixar short to set the tone for the new movie.
TV & VIDEOS
Movie City News

Tweeted: Academy & Oscar (September 3)

The problem with The Academy Awards, as a popular TV event, is not the difference between a 2hr 30min show and a 3hr 15min show. It’s about a failure to understand the brand that has been going on for years and years now. If this Matt Belloni report is true,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Vulture

Patricia Lockwood Makes the 2021 Booker Prize Shortlist

Patricia Lockwood, author of No One Is Talking About This, is one of this year’s Booker Prize finalists. Gaby Wood, director of the Booker Prize Foundation, announced this year’s shortlist on Tuesday, whittling down the works of fiction from 13 to six. The Priestdaddy memoirist and poet’s debut novel, No One Is Talking About This, a “love letter to the infinite scroll,” is joined by A Passage North by Anuk Arudpragasam, The Promise by Damon Galgut, The Fortune Men by Nadifa Mohamed, Bewilderment by Richard Powers, and Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead. “It feels as if I’ve been transported to one of the imaginary planets that I might have invented for Bewilderment,” Powers reacted to the news.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cineuropa.org

Gianluca Matarrese • Director of The Last Chapter

Italian director Gianluca Matarrese has been based in France for decades. His new documentary, The Last Chapter. , premiered in the International Film Critics’ Week of this year's Venice Film Festival. In it, he follows what is presumably the last chapter in Bernard Guyonnet’s life. We talked to the director about his approach and his personal relationship with the protagonist.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: With Sundown, Michel Franco Methodically Keeps His Audience Off-Balance

Writer-director Michel Franco throws the first curveball early during his latest film Sundown. We’ve already spent a bit of time with his quartet of European characters vacationing in Acapulco to make a few assumptions before workaholic Alice (Charlotte Gainsbourg) leans over to the quietly satisfied Neil (Tim Roth) and thanks him for coming along. Why wouldn’t he have? Isn’t he her husband and her kids’ father? He might be. Perhaps Alice and Neil are in the middle of a separation wherein he only agreed to come for appearances? It’s not like his laconic demeanor is giving anything away, though, so we’ll just have to wait until Franco decides to share the answer. And it won’t be the last time.
MOVIES
SFGate

Robyn Inks With Young Artists Management

Swedish pop savant Robyn, a pioneer of the innovative alt-pop sounds of the past 15-odd years that have influenced artists ranging from Charli XCX to Taylor Swift and beyond, has teamed up with Young Artists — a division of the entertainment company formerly known as Young Turks — which is now her global management company.
BUSINESS
Westword

Lost Walks Continues Its Wolf Rock-Opera Saga

Lost Walks’ debut album, Wolf, Woman, Man, tells the story of a lone injured wolf, separated from his pack. The band eschewed the clichéd image of a scary, child-eating monster and opted to instead portray the apex predator in a heroic light. Now the band, which has toured Colorado to...
ROCK MUSIC
toughpigs.com

Ed Asner to Make Posthumous Appearance in Muppets Haunted Mansion

Veteran TV and film actor Ed Asner sadly passed away earlier this month. Asner was best known for his work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Elf, Up, and so many more memorable productions. Aside from a voice role in an episode of Dinosaurs, we were shocked that Asner never made an official appearance with the Muppets.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Robyn Inks With Young Artists Management

Swedish pop savant Robyn, a pioneer of the innovative alt-pop sounds of the past 15-odd years that have influenced artists ranging from Charli XCX to Taylor Swift and beyond, has teamed up with Young Artists — a division of the entertainment company formerly known as Young Turks — which is now her global management company.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy