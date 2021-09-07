Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz sees game against Kentucky as measuring stick for Tigers' growth
The magnitude of Missouri's Week 2 matchup against Kentucky isn't lost on Eli Drinkwitz, even if he sees the importance slightly different than public perception. It's the Tigers' Southeastern Conference opener. It's the first MU road game of the season and Drinkwitz's squad went 1-3 on the road last season, beating South Carolina but falling to Tennessee, Florida and Mississippi State.www.examiner.net
