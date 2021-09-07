The 15 Best Glenn Close Roles Ranked

With a career that has risen to legendary status, Glenn Close has become one of the most treasured actors of her time. With characters have empowered female viewers everywhere and performances that have scared audiences from the first frame onward, Close has proven time and time again that she is a force to be reckoned with. Plus, with all of the incredible powerhouse directors she's collaborated with, Close has genuinely cemented herself as the secret ingredient to any great movie, regardless of the genre.