Clayton County, IA

Clayton County Man Dies After Kayak Falls Off Trailer and Strikes His Motorcycle

By Mark Evenstad
wglr.com
 7 days ago

Authorities say a Clayton County man suffered fatal injuries Sunday after a kayak fell off a trailer and struck his motorcycle in Allamakee County. 75 year old John Thein of Guttenberg was killed in the crash, according to the i\Iowa State Patrol. Thein was operating his motorcycle south of Rossville around 10:50am Sunday when a pickup truck driven by 69 year old Andrew Wroble of Harpers Ferry approached traveling south. Wroble’s truck was pulling a trailer loaded with kayaks. One of the kayaks separated from the others and struck Thein’s motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation.

