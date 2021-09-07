CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles protect 4 practice squad players for season opener vs. Atlanta

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Eagles and Falcons will meet in the regular-season opener for both team’s and Mike Kaye of NJ.com is reporting that Jordan Howard is among four players being protected from the practice squad.

Joining Howard are safety Elijah Riley, offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark, and speedy wideout, John Hightower.

Howard is the best pass protector on the roster at the running back position and could be an option for a callup, while Riley and Hightower both offer special teams reps as well.

Clark would be the fifth tackle if added to the active roster.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

