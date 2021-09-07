Emerson up to 21 positive tests in first two weeks of testing

Through just over two weeks of fall semester COVID-19 testing, Emerson has reported 21 positive COVID-19 tests despite sky-high vaccination rates amongst community members. More than half of the positives — 13 of the 21 reported thus far — came in the past week, which brought the resumption of in-person classes and on-campus activities. That figure alone would’ve been the second-highest total racked up in a week of testing last fall. To this point a year ago, Emerson had reported 10 positive tests.