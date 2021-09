Summer is a season where people often grab cold food to eat. Some love a good cucumber soup or pasta salad, whereas others reach for watermelon pizza. If you’re short on time, one of the easiest cold meals to whip up is a good salad. It’s best to make your salad with fresh ingredients, so what happens when you reach into the refrigerator and find that you have red stuff on your lettuce? Don’t chuck out the whole head! Just romaine calm, because it’s an easy problem to fix. Something else you also shouldn’t throw away: spotted or bumpy eggs.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 28 DAYS AGO