COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required at upcoming Ryman shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several concerts at the Ryman Auditorium will be requiring proof of negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

The famous music venue announced the updated show and protocol list Tuesday.

See the full list here.

Nine concerts are requiring the negative test or vaccination, and one is requiring face coverings.

The Ryman joins a growing list of music venues and businesses implementing the requirement as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.