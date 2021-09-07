Obituary: Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Brauer

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Brauer, 85, of Sturgeon Bay, died at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay following a recent injury. She was born in Algoma, the daughter of Henry Mathias Rock and Marie Teresa (Simon) Rock. Betty grew up attending St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Algoma. She graduated from Algoma High School with the Class of 1954. Betty went on to study (nursing) at Holy Family School of Nursing in Manitowoc. She began working as a registered nurse for Algoma Hospital (now Algoma Long Term Care) in 1957.