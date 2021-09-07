New What If…? Character Posters Reveal Zombie Iron Man, Strange And Falcon

This week’s episode of Marvel’s What If…? is one fans have been curious to see since we first found out about the animated anthology show. Episode 5 is set to give the MCU a Walking Dead-style twist – as inspired by the popular Marvel Zombies comics, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are about to become Earth’s Hungriest Zombies. There’s been an unusual amount of promotion for this episode, including a sneak peek clip and a trailer, and now some further character posters have arrived, revealing the undead Avengers.