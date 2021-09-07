CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desire and Despondency

By Lyndsey Oliver
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a purely business point of view, I can’t tell you how despondent I become whenever there’s a ‘month’ where social media tells us to raise awareness of something in terms of equality, inclusivity and diversity. When this is done with integrity and congruence, it is wonderful, yet often I feel that these things are a PR exercise for a business, as opposed to a demonstration of the intrinsic values that are held and promoted by an organisation across the year.

