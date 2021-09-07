CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Blake Shelton celebrates Vanderburgh County Health Administrator Joe Gries

By Seth Austin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Country musician Blake Shelton has made it his goal to identify a special community member on each stop of the Friends and Heroes 2021 tour. Shelton, with the assistance of the Ford Center, chose to celebrate Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator Joe Gries. Gries will receive a prize pack that includes front row tickets for Shelton’s show at the Ford Center.

