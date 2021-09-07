CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GhostBSD 21.09.06 Released For This FreeBSD-Based Desktop OS

Cover picture for the articleGhostBSD 21.09.06 is now available as the latest release of this desktop-minded, FreeBSD-based operating system. The principal change with GhostBSD 21.09.06 is switching back from using OpenRC as the init system to FreeBSD's rc.d for this handling of starting services. GhostBSD had enjoying OpenRC's service status feature but in the end it wasn't worthwhile due to GhostBSD needing to keep the OpenRC handling up-to-date with FreeBSD services catering to rc.d. After spending more than the past month transitioning back, GhostBSD is now ready to go with using rc.d.

