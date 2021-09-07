Is the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers' 33-game winning streak in danger?

The Brooklyn Nets have assembled an all-time team which has the potential to be one of the best teams in NBA history. Not only does Brooklyn have arguably the best player in the world in Kevin Durant, but they have two other superstars in James Harden and Kyrie Irving that rank in the top 15 in the league. The Nets’ depth this year though will be the most important thing to look out for going into the new season. This team has dealt with so many injuries in the past and having this much room to work with during the new campaign is going to make this easier.

LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, Patty Mills, Joe Harris, James Johnson and rising rookie Cameron Thomas are just some of the few players that the Nets are loaded with. In other words, head coach Steve Nash is going to be like a kid in a candy store next season when making his lineups and substitutions. Brooklyn is just spoiled with more talent this year, just when you thought it wasn’t possible, and that means one certain NBA record is in danger.

During the 1971-72 campaign, the Wilt Chamberlain led Los Angeles Lakers went 33 games unbeaten. 50 years later, that record has not been touched. The closest team to at least get a little taste of that record was the 2012-13 Miami Heat led by LeBron James. That team went 27 games unbeaten but were five short of tying the record and six away from breaking it. Keep in mind, both these teams won the championship in the same season they set these records.

Records are not just here to be admired, but they are here to be broken and to be used as motivation. The Nets are certainly capable of going 34 games unbeaten next season. They are too gifted and talented of a team to not want to consider breaking this record.