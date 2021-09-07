CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Is the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers' 33-game winning streak in danger?

By Ajayi Browne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCQZ4_0bpD7pX700

The Brooklyn Nets have assembled an all-time team which has the potential to be one of the best teams in NBA history. Not only does Brooklyn have arguably the best player in the world in Kevin Durant, but they have two other superstars in James Harden and Kyrie Irving that rank in the top 15 in the league. The Nets’ depth this year though will be the most important thing to look out for going into the new season. This team has dealt with so many injuries in the past and having this much room to work with during the new campaign is going to make this easier.

LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, Patty Mills, Joe Harris, James Johnson and rising rookie Cameron Thomas are just some of the few players that the Nets are loaded with. In other words, head coach Steve Nash is going to be like a kid in a candy store next season when making his lineups and substitutions. Brooklyn is just spoiled with more talent this year, just when you thought it wasn’t possible, and that means one certain NBA record is in danger.

During the 1971-72 campaign, the Wilt Chamberlain led Los Angeles Lakers went 33 games unbeaten. 50 years later, that record has not been touched. The closest team to at least get a little taste of that record was the 2012-13 Miami Heat led by LeBron James. That team went 27 games unbeaten but were five short of tying the record and six away from breaking it. Keep in mind, both these teams won the championship in the same season they set these records.

Records are not just here to be admired, but they are here to be broken and to be used as motivation. The Nets are certainly capable of going 34 games unbeaten next season. They are too gifted and talented of a team to not want to consider breaking this record.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Release Former Duke Blue Devils Star

There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans Roast Russell Westbrook For Controversial Fashion Choice

Russell Westbrook is an absolute beast on the court, and there are few who can compare to his energy and passion. Russ is also known for his rather flashy fashion choices. Over the years, Westbrook has made countless headlines for his crazy, wacky, and intriguing attire. Recently, Westbrook captivated audiences...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Cameron Thomas
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook wearing skirt draws polarizing takes from Lakers Twitter

Russell Westbrook doesn’t give a damn what you think. The newest Los Angeles Lakers superstar has always been unapologetically himself, both on and off the court. The Brodie showed exactly that with his recent outfit, which understandably drew some varied takes from Lakers fans on Twitter. Check out the look for yourself, with a Kendrick Lamar caption to go with it.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Zion Williamson Believes LeBron James Should Be Rated 99 Overall In NBA 2K22

For the NBA 2K22 edition, there are four players tied for the top spot overall as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks all have a rating of 96. But one of the league's brightest young stars believes that is doing a disservice to James.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers

According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Lakers Trade Is Centered Around Dillon Brooks

The Los Angeles Lakers revamped their entire roster this NBA offseason. There are only three players on the roster heading into the 2021-22 season, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker, that were on the roster when the 2020-21 season concluded. James, who is entering his fourth season with the...
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers News: How Lakers Fare in NBA Insider’s Power Rankings

Las Vegas bookmakers currently has the Lakers at +400 odds to win the 2022 NBA champion, behind the other super team Brooklyn Nets at +240. Every other team starts at +900, so it looks like Vegas, along with the majority of fans, anticipate a Lakers versus Nets NBA Finals next June.
NBA
247Sports

Los Angeles Lakers trade Marc Gasol to Memphis Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to trade Marc Gasol, a 2024 second-round pick and cash to the Memphis Grizzlies for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal saves the Lakers $10 million while Gasol and the Grizzlies work together on waiver and release to allow him to remain in Spain with his family.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets get bad news in chase for former All-Star Paul Millsap

The Brooklyn Nets are seen be many as the frontrunner for the NBA title this season. It’s hard to argue against their current collection of stars. When you have Kevin Durant at the top, you’re automatically pretty good. But they’ve still kept themselves busy by chasing even more talent this offseason. The Nets were mentioned as one of the teams gunning for the services of 4-time All-Star Paul Millsap.
NBA
FanSided

The 3 most volatile players on the Los Angeles Lakers roster

The Los Angels Lakers roster has a completely new look for the 2021-22 season than it did for the 2020-21 season. There are only four players returning from last year’s team after the Lakers pulled off the massive Russell Westbrook trade and signed various role players. Prior to the season,...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy