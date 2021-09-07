A Guide To The Women Of American Crime Story: Impeachment, On Screen & Off

Two decades, four administrations, and even another impeached president later, the story of President Bill Clinton's impeachment will finally be told by the person most impacted by the years-long crisis. Not only does the latest season of American Crime Story center Monica Lewinsky's voice, but it was produced by the writer and advocate whose name and reputation were smeared in the lead-up to and wake of the trial. Ryan Murphy, an executive producer of the American Crime Story anthology series, told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 that he'd previously toyed with the idea of an impeachment season, but ultimately pushed it back. When he ran into Lewinsky at a Hollywood party, he explained why.