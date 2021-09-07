People living with cerebral palsy

People with cerebral palsy aren’t like the average population in so many ways. The abilities of those who are living with cerebral palsy is vastly different from those of the general population. If you have cerebral palsy, maybe you will be wheelchair-bound most of the time and unable to swallow food without help, you might be an excellent athlete who only uses a crutch occasionally, or you could have other abilities that lie somewhere in between these two extreme examples. You might be an extremely hard working individual with great patience who doesn’t need a walk to the grocery store every day. You might even be someone who is very organized and sensitive to details. Whatever your ability might be, there are therapy and support groups out there for people with such conditions.